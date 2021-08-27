In 1859, Edwin L. Drake drilled the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.
In 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions; the resulting tidal waves in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.
In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, New York. (The concert was held eight days later.)
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party’s nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, “Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for.”
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.
In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
In 2009, mourners filed past the closed casket of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump warned of a “war on the American farmer,” telling a crowd in Iowa that rival Hillary Clinton wanted “to shut down family farms” and implement anti-agriculture policies; Trump’s speech at the annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser for GOP Sen. Joni Ernst came hours after Clinton received her first national security briefing as the Democratic presidential nominee.
One year ago: Speaking on the White House South Lawn, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination, blasting Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who would endanger Americans’ safety and painting a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by Democrats; Trump spoke for more than a hour to a tightly-packed and largely maskless crowd. Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing 150 mile-an-hour winds, torrential rains and a storm surge as high as 15 feet; the storm, one of the strongest ever to strike the U.S., would leave more than 20 people dead in Louisiana and Texas. A white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques, Brenton Tarrant, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; it was the first time that maximum available sentence had been imposed in New Zealand.
Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 89. Actor Tommy Sands is 84. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78. Actor G.W. Bailey is 77. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 76. Actor Paul Reubens is 69. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 68. Actor Peter Stormare is 68. Actor Diana Scarwid is 66. Rock musician Glen Matlock is 65. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 64. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 59. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 56. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is 52. Actor Chandra Wilson is 52. Rock musician Tony Kanal is 51. Actor Sarah Chalke is 45. Actor Aaron Paul is 42. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Shaun Weiss is 42. Actor Kyle Lowder is 41. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 40. Actor Karla Mosley is 40. Actor Amanda Fuller is 37. Singer Mario is 35. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 33. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 27. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 18.
— The Associated Press