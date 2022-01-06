PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 6, 2020: West Central’s Aiden Nelson (22) rises for a shot in the second half Friday night at home against Clayton Ridge. He finished with 19 points. West Central’s boys basketball team used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to put away a 42-28 win at home Friday over Clayton Ridge. It was the Blue Devil’s first win since Jan. 8, 2019, at home over Central Elkader, 43-41.