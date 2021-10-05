PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON OCT. 5, 2019: Poodle skirts and ponytails were back in style at Friday’s West Central Homecoming Parade. This quintet of students was busy handing out flyers along the parade route for the West Central fall musical “All Shook Up.” The musical, set in the 1950’s, will be performed Nov. 1 and 2. From left, Aubrey Clay, Marissa Skinner, Abby Sieck, Grace Recker and Emma Munley.