PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 20, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: This cute Halloween display shows Minions playing cards on the back of a old truck. A poem by Mary Jane Lamphier accompanied the photo: One minion sits on the front seat, Of the red, antiquated truck. He asked them all to meet, For a quick game of cut-throat luck. Two more minions on the truck bed, Have Pinochle cards in their hands. The fourth is a little skin-head, Sitting calmly in wonderland. The last player is almost late. He is climbing up a ladder. Card players never like to wait. There’s eager Pinochle chatter. The table is orange as pumpkins, And has a Jack-O-lantern face. The game is about to begin, Down at the quiet country place. The scene is on W-45, Until Halloween is over. Then old Federal comes alive, And hides until next October.