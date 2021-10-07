PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON OCT. 7, 2019: The Oelwein Farmers Market is still a busy place each Monday, 3-6 p.m. and Friday, 8-11 a.m., with plenty of late summer garden produce available. Baked goods and homemade jams and jellies are also popular as the season nears its end. Check out the fresh produce for your table. The Oelwein Farmers Market last day will be Friday, Oct. 25.