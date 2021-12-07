PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 7, 2019: On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, under the watchful eyes of two World War II veterans, the Pearl Harbor monument was moved from its place across the street from Mercy Hospital to the new Veterans Park downtown. City of Oelwein Street Department employees and Transco workers carefully moved the monument, which was larger than anticipated when pulled from its footings. Pictured from left are Royce King, Jim Stinger, Denny Paul and Dr. Darwin Jack. The monument was made in memory of Jimmy Palides and Roy Powers, the two Oelwein boys who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.