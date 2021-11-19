PUBLISHED I THE NOV. 19, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Each year Bonnie’s Plants conducts a cabbage growing contest among youth across the country. This year’s winner is Yamilet Montalvo. She grew a beautiful, huge cabbage (24.4lbs.) and was randomly selected by Iowa’s Agriculture Department. Yamilet will receive a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants. She attends North Butler Elementary in Allison.