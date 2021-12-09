PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 9, 2012: The Oelwein Middle School recently conducted a food drive for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. During the drive they collected almost 1,000 items. Some members of the food drive committee are pictured with the grocery cart. They are from left to right Jensen Shannon, Drew Becker, Madison Meyer, Olivia Kunkle, Natalie McMillan and Hailey Scott.