PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 26, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein FFA Chapter continues its tradition of Feed A Family. The Feed A Family project is about giving to people in need. The Oelwein FFA Chapter will buy all of the turkeys as a final addition to these meals. Members took on this year’s challenge to pack enough meals for 25 families, and exceeded their goal by packing an extra box to feed 26 total families. Pictured above: (left to right) Front row: Mason Moeller and Joseph Lensing. Middle row: Damon DeGraw, Alexis Borman, Celia Da Silva, Robby McKeeman, Katie Stewart, Allison Winters and Carli Block. Back row: Tristan Dittmer and Jacob Larson.