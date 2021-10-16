PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 16, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Mayor Larry Murphy officially proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Oelwein with a proclamation signing Monday night at City Hall. He and City Administrator Jamie Letzring were surrounded by women in pink in recognition of the event. From left are Councilwoman Peggy Sherrets with Mercy Hospital’s Mammography Team from the Radiology Department, Allison Ingels, Julie Westendorf, Allison Bahlmann, Heidi Fritz, Heidi Wilkinson, and local breast cancer survivors Kori Gish, Pat Taylor, Marybeth Jaggard, Deb Howard, Cathy Gilson, Deb Scheidt, Pat Stohr and Terri Derflinger. Mammography Team member Kim Eckhoff was unavailable for the photo.