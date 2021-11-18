PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 18, 2014: What is that great smell coming from the Oelwein Middle School? That would be Mrs. Voy’s students shipping out an assortment of baked goodies. Her class has been busy working on their life skills unit. They have enjoyed following the directions and working together to make cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, macaroni and cheese and popcorn. Pictured are Skylar Hicks, Austin Hoover, Mathew Dietrich, Josh James, and Kaleb Guyer.