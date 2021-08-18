ON SATURDAY, AUG. 18, 2012: Family friends spent time catching up at the Italian-American picnic in Red Gate Park. Pictured from left, are Jo Swanson of Palatine, Illinois; Ann Strawn of Oelwein; Father Anthony Aiello of Des Moines; and Luann Pirillo of Laguna Beach. The Italian-American Heritage celebration boasted a crowd of almost 200 at the outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery and close to that mark at the banquet at Luigi’s Restaurant and Lounge Saturday night.