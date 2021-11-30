PUBLISHED IN THE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29, 1961, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — For 10 days beginning today, a basement fallout shelter in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Hove, 7 9th Ave. SE, will be open for public inspection. … Members of Beta Omega Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority with supply hostesses for the open house. The hostesses have been given thorough explanation of the facilities in the shelter and will answer questions asked by visitors. …Hove’s shelter was built under direction of Alvin Thode, local contractor. It was patterned after shelters displayed in civil defense handbooks with a few alterations. …Construction cost was partly covered by a federal grant of $250 with the added stipulation that it will be displayed to the public.