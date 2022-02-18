PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 18, 2020: If you’re a fisherman, it doesn’t matter the weather if the fish are biting. Amish and non-Amish alike enjoyed ice fishing above the Fontana dam on the Wapsipinicon. From the bridge looking north, the area was dotted with fishing huts and fisherman all working for a day’s catch. The snow was heavy at times, but temperatures hovered around 30 degrees most of the day.