PUBLISHED IN THE SEPT. 16, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Members of the Fontana Herb Society met for a grillout supper Thursday, Sept. 4, at the park. Each brought a favorite dish to share and meat to be cooked. Since the Society only meets once a month on the first Thursday, they decided to have a little surprise birthday party for Marybeth Jaggard, longtime member. Birthday honoree Marybeth Jaggard waits while a candle is lit on a cupcake. From left, Elaine Johnson, Edith Biddinger, Marybeth, and Claudia Schweer.