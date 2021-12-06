PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 6, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Pope Francis takes the hands of Tom Theobald of Oelwein in St. Peter’s Square, Rome, Italy, over Thanksgiving. He attended Mass in St. Peter’s Square and was in his wheelchair in the front row. Tom accompanied his sons and daughters-in-law Dave and Cindy of Woodstock, Ill., and Tom and Laura, Arvada, Colo., and Cindy’s father, Gus Harter, Indiana, on the trip.