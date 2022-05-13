PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MAY 13, 2013: Thyron Mathews and his daughter, Gladice, are getting the grill ready for a new round of T&T BBQ. “T” is a Florida transplant and current Fayette County Jail Administrator, brings his award-winning barbecue skills to Oelwein and the surrounding area. Pictured is nine-year-old Gladice, helping dad load a chunk of oak lumber into the smoker for him to create another T&T BBQ masterpiece.