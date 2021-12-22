PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 22, 2020: Oelwein native Stacey Blitsch sits with two swimmers on the Haitian national team she helps coach after they qualified for the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the 50 meter freestyle event in Paraguay last week. On the podium, from left, are Davidson Vincent and Alexandre Grand’Pierre. Flanking them, from left, are representatives of the Haitian Federation of Aquatic Sports, its president, Dr. Evenel Mervilus, and its general secretary Sephar Jean Louis.