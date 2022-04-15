PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 15, 1982: Sheri Winter (center) won first place prize money from the Oelwein Area Chamber of Commerce for her entry in the spring grand opening poster contest. The contest was sponsored by the Retail Trade Committee and was open to members of the Oelwein High School marketing classes. The judging of the entries was done by Wayne Wegner and Meg Connor (pictured at left). Presenting the check to Winter is Bob Sieleman, manager of the chamber.