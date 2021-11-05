PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 5 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Forty-six attended a “spooky” Halloween dinner and party at the Oelwein Mealsite Oct. 31. Shivery tales were told of memories of years past, like tipping back houses, taking kids for trick or treats on a cold and rainy night.Socializing with their bags of treats (l-r) are Everett Gunderson, Bob Henderson, Barb Arndt, MaryLou Oldfather and Lila Grummitt.