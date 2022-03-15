PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 15, 2017: The 15th annual 4-H omelet brunch held Sunday, March 12, at the Fayette County Dance Pavilion was a great success, according to Michele Kelly, County Youth Coordinator. A total of 784 people purchased tickets for the made-to-order omelet brunch. Al Albrecht of Maynard is shown making a special order omelet for Donna Baumler from West Union.