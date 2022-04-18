PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 18, 2015: At the State FFA Conference held in Ames, the Oelwein FFA chapter will be awarded the state winner in the National Chapter Award contest. Oelwein will be named the supreme chapter overall in the state; The Iowa FFA Association has 225 local chapters with over 14,500 FFA members. Pictured, The Oelwein AG III class (above) visits a 2nd grade classroom and educates those students with a Farm to School lesson