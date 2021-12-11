PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 11, 2019: On Wednesday, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center will be donating more than 500 pairs of socks and blankets in conjunction with its monthly mobile food pantry in Oelwein. In addition to colleagues from Oelwein Medical Center colleagues, donations were received from members of the Oelwein community and the Imaging teams from MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center and MercyOne Waterloo Center. Pictured is Heidi Fritz from MercyOne Oelwein Imaging, which is a member of the Employee Activity Committee, which donated many pairs of socks and blankets.