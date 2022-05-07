PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MAY 7, 2019: Andrew Williams from Northeast Security Bank, at left, presents a donation check for $845 to James and Jodi McGrane for the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund. Northeast Security Bank employees raise money for a local charity by paying to dress casual on Fridays. The 2019 Northeast Security Bank “Dressing Casual for a Cause” funds were donated to the scholarship fund named in honor of McGrane, a Wapsie Valley student who passed away.