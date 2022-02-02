PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 2, 2015:: The Oelwein wrestling team crowned four individual Champions at Saturday’s Northeast Iowa Conference tournament at New Hampton. The champions were: Front row (left to right): Brennon Ryan, Austin Duffy, Zach Lamphere and Travis McMillan. In the back row (left to right) are Coaches Matt Kastli, Todd Kastil, Greg Parmely, Phil Perry, Travis Bushaw and Cole Parmely.