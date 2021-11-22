PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 22, 2019: Mary Thomas received this oversized birthday greeting when she arrived at work at Vogel Insurance Thursday morning. Mary enjoys celebrating her birthday like anyone else, but the broadcast caught her completely off guard. As soon as she saw the sign advertised Randall’s Stop ‘N Shop in Hudson, she knew who the culprit was. “My daughter Amy lives in Hudson and this was from her, although I think my son-in-law may have been the instigator,” Mary said. “My son Mitch sent flowers.”