PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 26, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: 15 members of the Oelwein High School choirs attended the Real Men Sing Choir Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wartburg College. These students rehearsed all day with 600 other students from parts of Iowa and Minnesota. The day ended with a concert featuring the Middle School festival choir, High School festival choir, the Wartburg Men’s Choirs, and the a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa. High School singers l-r: Erik Pauling, Christian Solsma, Dakota Clark, Josh Peterson, Collin Halligan, Blu Larson, Jeremy Stewart, Tanner Rau, Tristan Green, Devin Ledesma, Draevin Roskens, Jacob Woodson, Jared Opperman, Kole Alber, and Tyler Christensen. In the middle is Tyler Vogel, 2013 OHS grad, currently in Wartburg’s Men’s Choir, Ritterchor.