PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 29, 2020: MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers on Wednesday, Dec. 23 after announcing on Tuesday that it received its first shipment of the vaccine. Residents living in MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care will be offered the vaccine in the coming days. Pictured is MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center colleague Mike Rettinger from Emergency Medical Services as he receives the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 24.