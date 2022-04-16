PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 16, 2014: Maynard Legion Post 245 recently honored one of its members, Leslie Cushion (right) for 60 years of continuance membership. Les was inducted into the Army in January of 1952 and was discharged in November of 1953. Les took his training at Camp Crowder in Missouri and also at The Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Les was assigned to the 9th Division in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Presenting Les with his award is at left Maynard Post 245 Commander Bob Eldridge.