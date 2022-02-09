PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 9, 2015: “Soup”er Bowl January recently concluded at Peace Lutheran Church, Oelwein, on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 1. Since a football field has 100 yards for scoring a touchdown, a goal of collecting 100 cans of soup was set. One touchdown was scored and additional cans were collected for more yardage. Pictured are referees Nancy Maurer and Sheryl Nading, chairpersons for the Evangelism project. All cans of soup donated will be given to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.