PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 23, 2013: The Community Club of Hazleton donated books to students in Miss Nelson’s preschool class in time for the holidays. Kelly Smith made the special delivery from the volunteer organization. The Community Club also sponsors a flea market in the fall, along with a Halloween celebration. They also hold a shopping spree in which children can purchase items for their family members for either $.25 or $.50 and then the following week Santa visits. Their activities are held at the American Legion in Hazleton. Pauline Smith is the president.