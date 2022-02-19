PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 19, 2019: It was fun on a cold, snowy day in Oelwein, as residents of the two North Frederick ALC houses went bowling and had a pizza party. The Oelwein Lions hosted the group Saturday, Feb. 16, for a fun day at Viper Lanes. Some Lions watched and some played, but most enjoyed the pizza party. The Lions honored these residents for their work in the community and the joy they bring to each other. In this photo, Lion Janet Wissler checks to make sure everyone has enough pizza and beverages at the table where Richard, Mark and Bruce are enjoying the party.