PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MAY 6, 2020: Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Aeschliman and his partner K-9 Immo visited many school classrooms over their 10 1/2 years together in the department. Immo passed away Sunday, May 3 at 12 1/2 years of age, working with the Sheriff’s department up until the end.