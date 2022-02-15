PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 15, 2015: signing their photographs as featured in a calendar sold by the Arlington Community Center, and dubbed “The Other Bachelors of Arlington” are, from left: John Hayes, Austin Hamlett, Jake Fedeler and Tony Berry. Nearly $25,000 was raised to benefit the completion of the Arlington Community Center as people of all ages came together at the Marriott in Cedar Rapids to meet one of 13 Arlington area bachelors and enjoy a social event.