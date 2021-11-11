PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 11, 2000: Oelwein Ambassadors and community leaders were on hand this week to help X-L Specialty Trailers celebrate the completion of the company’s 3,000th trailer. In front from left, Vera June Wumkes, Judy Liebe, Greg Strauser, sales manager, Mike Whittenbaugh, plant manager, Rhonda Bitterman, controller, Dick Petrik and Steve Bisenius. Standing on trailer from left, Jim Mazziotti, Mayor Gene Vine, Steve Kendall, city administrator, Paul Gray, Craig DeBerg, Ray Leafstedt, Gene Fuelling, Tom Masey, Don Frazer, Bill Marrah, Dan Crandall and Steve Holland.