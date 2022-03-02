PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 2, 2019: Oelwein seventh grade student Ella Strand will remember last Thursday for some time. As the regional essay winner of the “If I Were Mayor” contest, Ella was invited to the State Capitol for an awards ceremony and the opportunity to meet with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The two are pictured here with Ella getting the chance to sit at the governor’s desk and experience the top leadership role in the state.