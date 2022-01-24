PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 24, 2017: The Oelwein Net Ninjas, the fourth grade AAU team, has qualified for the state tournament. At the Dike-New Hartford tournament Sunday, they placed second boasting an 8-2 record. The state AAU tournament will be held March 18 at Lake City. Team members include: Front row (left to right): Lori Glew, Kendra Rechkemmer, Jocelyn Swartz. Back row: Harley Staton, Betsy Halligan, Lainee Reisner and Ryley Hartman. The team is coach by Lindsey Rechkemmer and Christina Glew.