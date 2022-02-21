PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 21, 2019: Oelwein High School senior Lukes Crandall, at left, was awarded the “Statesman Award” at the Iowa Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference in Des Moines this week for his involvement and contributions to his school and the Oelwein community. Senior Dillon Arndt was awarded the “Outstanding Chapter Member” Award for his strong leadership and involvement in BPA at the local and state level as well as his business classes and the business arena as a whole.