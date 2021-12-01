PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 1, 2014: Oelwein Knights of Columbus recently distributed money generated from their annual tootsie roll campaign. Thanks to the generous contributions received from our local community during the recent fund drive, more than $4,000 in checks was distributed to schools and organizations. Local organizations that serve persons with intellectual disabilities in addition to the schools include Alternative Living, Goodwill, Quality Choices, Full Circle, Mental Health and Prairie View. Seated from left, Jim O’Brien, Tom McMillan, Joey Gonzalez, Ernie Wevik, and Chris Oelrich. Standing from left, Mindy Steinlage, Beatrice Williams, Kate Carey, Kathie Finn Waid, Tanya Shannon, Amber and Nina Brickman. Knights in back are Steve Bradley, Wallace Rundle and Leone Vargason.