PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 4, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: West Central High School students were invited to dress up for Three-of-a-Kind Thursday to celebrate Homecoming Week. Festivities continue today — Fire Up Friday! with school olympics in the morning, and the Homecoming Parade begins at 1:15 p.m. in Maynard. A pep rally in the Klinge gym will follow the parade.