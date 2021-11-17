PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 17, 2017: The Oelwein VFW Post 1725 met its new neighbors this week TRX, Inc., a local internet provider, which is located to the west of the post (the former Casey’s General Store on North Frederick). As introductions were made, the owners decided to make a contribution to the VFW renovation efforts of the building. Pictured from left are John McBride VFW, Cindy Kime and John Adams of TRX, and Chuck Geilenfeld VFW.