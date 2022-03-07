PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 7, 2020: Oelwein VFW Post 1725 served breakfast for supper on a blustery Thursday night in their post headquarters. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls and beverages were on the menu for a free will donation. Members Buzzy Bush (left) and Dale Steen anticipate serving a customer in this photo. In the background were kitchen helpers Ron Luckeroth and Jim Tafolla. Despite the weather, a good crowd was in attendance. Funds will be used for VFW projects for veterans and headquarter improvements.