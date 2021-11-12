INDEPENDENCE – Todd Alden Fisher, 51, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo from complications of surgery.
Funeral services were 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence. Friends called from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 5 and from 12 Noon to services Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Wilson Cemetery, Independence.
Todd was born on Sept. 13, 1970, in Aurora, Ill., the son of Robert O. and Carol L. (Nabholz) Fisher. He moved with his family to Independence at the age of five and attended the Independence Community Schools graduating from the Independence High School with the class of 1989. He attended the DMACC Community College in Boone, and finished up his education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, receiving a BA degree in Leisure Services in 1999. Since his graduation Todd was employed with the Abbe Center, Exceptional Persons, The State of Indiana, and The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Todd volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity, the Special Olympics, and mentored at the Independence Elementary School.
Todd is survived by his mother, Carol L. Fisher, Independence; a sister, Carrie Fisher, Des Moines; a brother, Brad (Sarah) Fisher, Ankeny; a niece Addison; and two nephews: Jacob and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Fisher.