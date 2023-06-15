VINTON-The Vinton Public Library hosted a “Touch a Truck” event that drew in area families this past Tuesday.
Touch A Truck events are providing a more light-hearted context in which to see these emergency vehicles, and become familiar with the friendly faces who operate them.
Several of Benton County’s emergency vehicles were featured at the event, including a fire truck, ambulance, Sheriff's truck and Police cruiser.
Kids and families got to sit in vehicles and ask questions to the civil service members about what goes on when taking emergency calls and even learn how to honk the horns and sound the alarms!