Buchanan County Tourism (BCT) has been the grateful recipient of several donations this past year, including the generous and forward-thinking donation of the former Starlight theater, a historic railroad hub clock, and funding toward a security system for BCT’s Illinois Central Depot museum. As the spirit of the season washes over us, Tourism would like to take a minute to reflect upon the kindness and generosity of our supportive community.
2021 started out a bit rough for Tourism following a forced entry event and discovery of vandalism and stolen items from the Depot Museum. Donations from the public helped to make it possible for Tourism to install security systems at the Depot. This was increasingly important as Tourism prepares to add a new display at the Depot. Last winter, the estate of a local collector, John Hosmer, sought to find a public place to display a beautiful period railroad hub clock and reached out to Tourism. The gift of the clock inspired a local woodworker and regional professional clock repairman to donate their time and talents to restore this late 1800s piece, which again keeps accurate time. Tourism looks forward to offering this fantastic piece for public viewing at the Depot for the 2022 season.
The sale of the donated property from Starlight Cinema, LLC will be a game-changer for Tourism. BCT has listed the building for sale and plans to use the profits from the sale to invest in the organization’s future. This donation will be instrumental as we strive to reach our chief goal of hiring a full-time tourism director to further promote all of the local events and attractions of Buchanan County. It is Tourism’s sincerest wish that someone will step forward, buy the building and keep it as a movie theater. It could also be converted to dinner and a movie venue or used as another attraction for the county.
Support comes in all shapes and sizes, from the larger scale and specific donations mentioned above to membership and donations of goods and crafts toward special projects and our only fundraiser, Holidays at the Depot. Tourism would like to extend an enthusiastic Thanks to the residents and businesses of Buchanan County for your continued support. We look forward to continuing to work toward promoting our wonderful county and encouraging tourism and visitation!