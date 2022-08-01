Residents of Center Point and Vinton may be greeted by the sounds of marching music later on Thursday and Friday as drum & bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada rehearse for the Tournament of Drums at Kingston Stadium.
According to a joint press release by the nonprofit Iowa Music & Arts Association and Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps from Dubuque, the Tournament of Drums is a “time-honored competition traces its history to 1950, but was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.”
One of seven corps will stay at Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsuburg Schools and rehearse both days for their upcoming performances at Kingston on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. For more information about Tournament of Drums, check out TournamentofDrums.com.
Vinton Newspapers is working to contact the corp staying in Vinton to seek permission to take photos of their rehearsals. As of publication, we do not know specific rehearsal times.