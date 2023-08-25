Last year, the Tripoli football team was streaking through the regular season, but got caught up in the first round of the playoffs.
Fifth-year head coach, Joe Urbanek will have the tough task of trying to replace 51 touchdowns that were lost with Rowan Carlson's graduation.
"At one point last year, all of our starters were seniors," Urbanek said. "We are looking to fill all of those spots. Rowan Carlson was an our key leader and accounted for 51 touchdowns last year."
Returning starters include Cale Halverson and Kyle Boeckmann. The Panthers have six returning letter winners in Hayden Loftsgard, Boeckmann, Tyler Bruns, McKoy Nuss, Dallas Page and Halverson.
"Our inexperience is our weakness," Urbaneck said. "I think we have a lot of guys hungry to see the field and that will play in our favor."
While Tripoli will be trying to replace a lot of offense, they will try to stay true to who they are and what has worked for them in the past.
"We won’t stray to far from who we are when it comes to strategy," Urbaneck said. "We just want to utilize our athletes in the best ways possible."
Tripoli will have to contend with Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Clarksville in their district, but it will be a battle for third and the Panthers are looking to fill that spot.
"Right now, we are just working to get better," Urbaneck said. "We would love to be in the playoff mix at the end of the season."