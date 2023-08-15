The Tripoli volleyball team has been rolling in conference play in recent years and they are hoping this year isn't any different.
"We have a couple of different goals this season," head coach Erica Harris said. "Two of our main goals is to get better every day and to win the conference championship to make it back-to-back years."
While the Panthers did lose four seniors from a year ago, they will be returning five letter winners from last season in Natalie Lobeck, Emilee Blasberg, Payton Parmeter, Sydney nation and Isabel Bernard.
"These five will support our team this year by their experience from previous seasons and club seasons as well as their leadership abilities on and off the court," Harris said.
In addition to the experience that Tripoli brings into the season, a good work ethic in and out of the classroom will help them this season.
"One of our biggest strengths this season would be our willingness to work hard every time step we step foot in the gym," Harris said. "These girls are also highly intelligent in the classroom and that is something we take pride in as well."