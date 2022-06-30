An opportunity was missed in Viking baseball’s Monday doubleheader against South Tama, and coach Cody Robertson didn’t shy away from that as the Trojans swept the Vikings 10-5, 8-3.
“Hats off to South Tama, they hit the snot out of the ball,” Robertson said. “We had quality at-bats tonight, but never got that big inning we needed in both games.”
South Tama patiently built up their lead through the first four innings, delivering the final nail in the coffin with three runs in the top of the sixth. The Vikings would match with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a single by sophomore Brodee Klein to score junior Curtis Erickson, who got the loss on the mound after four errors and walking two.
“Curtis, Keyten (Grimm) threw strikes and [South Tama] put the bat on the ball,” Robertson said. “They got runners in scoring position and came up with the timely hits. Jacob Collison’s record doesn’t necessarily show it, but he’s one of the best pitchers in the WaMaC.”
The Vikings appeared to have shrugged off their woes in the nightcap as Klein opened with an RBI single to score sophomore Owen Mullinex and Erickson and held on to the lead for two innings. But the Trojans weren’t down by any means, coming out with a five-run third inning and chipping in runs in the final two innings. Sophomore Levi Ferguson would score junior Mason Coder in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Vikings notably outhit the Trojans nine to seven and got runners on base. Again, the timely hits weren’t coming.
“A couple of walks and a great triple down right field cleared the bases for [South Tama],” Robertson said. “They just found a way to come back. Levi and Owen pitched well.”
VS (2-27) will travel to Dubuque Wahlert (24-9) for the second straight season to open District play. The Golden Eagles ten-runned the Vikings in six innings last season, with several guys in this year’s lineup on the roster.
“We know what we’re getting against Wahlert, but we’re going to focus on ourselves,” Robertson said. “That means cleaning up defensively, throwing strikes, putting together quality at-bats. We want to get better with each game.”