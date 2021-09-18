Twenty members of Tuesday Tourist met Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Oelwein Public Library for the first meeting of the 2021-2022 year. Past President Edith Biddinger, officiated at the installation of this year’s officers.
Treasurer Barb Sanders, Secretary Cindy Lundry, Vice President Anita Mars, and President Ruth Lau.
The theme for this year is Ladies First, a Tossed Salad of many unique women who have contributed to our lives. Charlene Stocker led the discussion of the September book choice, The Ones We Choose by Julie Clark.
It is a work of fiction about a woman genetic researcher intent on finding if there is a gene that explains why some men are warm and nurturing toward their children while others turn away as her own father did. When she decides she wants a child of her own, she turns to an anonymous sperm donor who will never complicate their lives or abandon them. When her son reaches the age of 10, he begins to question his paternity which leads to several unforeseen consequences for Paige’s family and friends. It’s a story of family, parenthood, and friendship.
Woven into the story is current genetic research based on the work of many female researchers over the years. While the story is fiction it is based on real genetic research. An internet search discovered dozens of women researchers who truly made an impact on this field from work with the human genome project, confirmation of DNA as the genetic material of life, and discovery of the X and Y chromosomes.
The October meeting of Tuesday Tourist is a road trip to the Victorian House Museum in Cedar Falls. Members are reminded to meet at the Zion Lutheran parking lot at 9 a.m. Following the tour, members will meet at Costa’s in Fairbank for lunch.